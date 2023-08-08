ESPN and PENN Entertainment to Launch ESPN BET This Fall

ESPN today announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States.

What’s Happening:

PENN Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this Fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website, and mobile website.

ESPN BET furthers ESPN’s commitment to serve fans by leveraging ESPN’s industry-leading multi-platform reach with the rising product operations and expertise of PENN Entertainment.

ESPN BET will become ESPN’s exclusive sportsbook, and PENN Entertainment will receive odds attribution, promotional services inclusive of digital product integrations, traditional media and content integrations, and ESPN talent access, among other services that collectively generate maximum fan awareness of ESPN BET.

Over recent years, ESPN has increased multi-platform sports betting content, adding digital programming, radio segments, and editorial coverage from talent. ESPN BET is now the latest offering from ESPN to meet fan demand for a trusted brand in the sports betting space.

The ESPN BET brand will be home to ESPN’s sports betting content across platforms.

In concert with PENN Entertainment’s comprehensive responsible gaming programming, ESPN will use its platforms to educate sports fans on responsible gaming, including but not limited to: Continuing ESPN’s high standard of journalistic integrity when covering the sports betting space. Developing an ESPN committee of responsible gaming, representative of a diverse cross-section of the business, to regularly review compliance, programming, and policies. Implementing responsible marketing policies and guidelines to safeguard fans. Working with industry experts on best practices and continual review of responsible gaming programming.



