“Good Morning America” Will Host Live Bachelorette Party for Robin Roberts August 16th

What's Happening:
- Good Morning America will celebrate co-anchor Robin Roberts and her fiancé Amber Laign’s upcoming nuptials with a joyous bachelorette party during the broadcast on Wednesday, August 16.
- During GMA, the couple will be joined by on- and off-camera friends and family members, who’ll celebrate their love story with themed games, food, mocktails, live music performances and more.
- Viewers will hear from Robin and Amber on how they met, some of the most defining moments in their nearly two-decade relationship, and what they’re most excited about on their wedding day.
- Robin shared that she would “say yes to marriage” with longtime partner Amber earlier this year on GMA.
- The party also kicks off GMA’s Road to the Ring, which will follow the couple’s journey to saying “I do,” sharing a sneak peek of what they’ve got planned for the big day along the way.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.