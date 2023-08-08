New Menu Items Coming to The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Disney Parks Blog shared The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will be getting some new additions to its menu starting August 9th.
What's Happening:
- The Artist’s Palette offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and starting August 9th, there will be some new offerings as well as returning favorites all available on mobile order.
- Chef Nick Walker’s new plant-based creation, the Avocado Toast, features avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red onions, arugula, and "aïoli" on toasted sunflower bread.
- The French Toast Strata with crème anglaise is served with fresh berries and your choice of bacon or sausage.
- The grab-and-go market section includes the new Charcuterie with Chef’s selection of cheeses, cured meats, and traditional accompaniments. Another addition will be the Turkey BLT served with the chef’s house-made pimento cheese.
- The Beef on Weck is made up of sliced brisket and horseradish cream on a caraway brioche bun, served with au jus and Saratoga chips.
- Another sandwich option is the Tuna Salad Sandwich on toasted sunflower bread.
- The Margherita Pizza remains but has been updated from its previous iteration, now with mozzarella, fresh pizza sauce, and basil pistou on house-made pizza dough.
- Around 4 p.m., dinner time begins, and there will be three create your own entree: The Homestyle Meatloaf, Sautéed Garlic Shrimp, and Herb-roasted Chicken. All three of these dishes are served with your choice of two sides: Yukon gold mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, roasted rainbow carrots, steamed white rice, or edamame succotash.
- The Saratoga Salad is here to stay with mixed field greens, feta, dried cranberries, apples, spiced walnuts, crispy ciabatta croutons, and lemon-poppy seed vinaigrette.
- Another signature offering is the Ham & Cheese Panini, featuring sliced ham, smoked gouda, dijon mustard, and quattro formaggi spread pressed to perfection.
- There are two new sweet treats the bakery team has put together. The Derby Day Pie is a pie shell with chocolate-nut filling topped with buttercream and horseshoe décor. The signature Artist’s Palette Cookie is a sugar cookie with icing ‘paint’ and a strawberry biscuit stick ‘paintbrush.’
