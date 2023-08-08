New Menu Items Coming to The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Disney Parks Blog shared The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will be getting some new additions to its menu starting August 9th.

What's Happening:

The Artist’s Palette offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and starting August 9th, there will be some new offerings as well as returning favorites all available on mobile order.

Chef Nick Walker’s new plant-based creation, the Avocado Toast, features avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red onions, arugula, and "aïoli" on toasted sunflower bread.

The French Toast Strata with crème anglaise is served with fresh berries and your choice of bacon or sausage.

The grab-and-go market section includes the new Charcuterie with Chef’s selection of cheeses, cured meats, and traditional accompaniments. Another addition will be the Turkey BLT served with the chef’s house-made pimento cheese.

The Beef on Weck is made up of sliced brisket and horseradish cream on a caraway brioche bun, served with au jus and Saratoga chips.

Another sandwich option is the Tuna Salad Sandwich on toasted sunflower bread.

The Margherita Pizza remains but has been updated from its previous iteration, now with mozzarella, fresh pizza sauce, and basil pistou on house-made pizza dough.

Around 4 p.m., dinner time begins, and there will be three create your own entree: The Homestyle Meatloaf, Sautéed Garlic Shrimp, and Herb-roasted Chicken. All three of these dishes are served with your choice of two sides: Yukon gold mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, roasted rainbow carrots, steamed white rice, or edamame succotash.

The Saratoga Salad is here to stay with mixed field greens, feta, dried cranberries, apples, spiced walnuts, crispy ciabatta croutons, and lemon-poppy seed vinaigrette.

Another signature offering is the Ham & Cheese Panini, featuring sliced ham, smoked gouda, dijon mustard, and quattro formaggi spread pressed to perfection.

There are two new sweet treats the bakery team has put together. The Derby Day Pie is a pie shell with chocolate-nut filling topped with buttercream and horseshoe décor. The signature Artist’s Palette Cookie is a sugar cookie with icing ‘paint’ and a strawberry biscuit stick ‘paintbrush.’