Photos: Bakery Display Kitchen Debuts Inside Connections Cafe and Eatery at EPCOT

EPCOT recently unveiled a bakery display kitchen inside Connections Cafe and Eatery, showcasing a new addition to the menu this summer, Baumkuchen.

The bakery is located next to the Starbucks portion of the facility, where guests can see cast members preparing Baumkuchen and other fun treats. Informational displays also teach more about the authentic German dessert.

Baumkuchen is a kind of spit cake of German origin, though it is also a popular dessert in Japan. The characteristic rings that appear in its slices resemble tree rings, and give the cake its German name, Baumkuchen, which literally translates to "tree cake" or "log cake.”

Traditionally, Baumkuchen is made on a spit by brushing on even layers of batter and then rotating the spit around a heat source. Each layer is allowed to brown before a new layer of batter is poured. When the cake is removed and sliced, each layer is divided from the next by a golden line, resembling the growth rings on a crosscut tree. A typical Baumkuchen is made up of 15 to 20 layers of batter.