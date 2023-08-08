Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Hocus Pocus” 30th Anniversary and Halloween Fun

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it Hocus Pocus 30th anniversary designs and some Halloween fun.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite online retailer is swimming in pins! Today guests can swing by shopDisney to scoop up the newest designs themed to Hocus Pocus and all things Halloween.
- Disney’s cult classic Hocus Pocus has reached its 30th anniversary and fans can celebrate with two standalone pins or a blind box featuring 2 of 10 total designs. Of course the Sanderson Sisters are part of the mix joined by Billy Butcherson, Binx and Dani.
- The Halloween fun continues with a Haunted Castle pin, Donald Duck and Chip ‘n Dale 2-pack set and a jumbo countdown design featuring the Horned King from The Black Cauldron.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $14.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99
- Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from a total of 10 designs. Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary series includes:
- Mary Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Winifred Sanderson, Thackery Binx, cauldron, white broom, yellow broom, vacuum cleaner, Dani, Billy Butcherson
Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $34.99
Sanderson Sisters Sculpted Pin – Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99
Halloween
Haunted Disney Castle Halloween Pin – $14.99
Donald Duck and Chip 'n Dale Halloween Pin Set – $17.99
The Horned King Jumbo Halloween Countdown Pin 2023 – The Black Cauldron – Limited Release – $34.99
