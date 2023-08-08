Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Hocus Pocus” 30th Anniversary and Halloween Fun

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it Hocus Pocus 30th anniversary designs and some Halloween fun.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. Our favorite online retailer is swimming in pins! Today guests can swing by shopDisney to scoop up the newest designs themed to Hocus Pocus and all things Halloween.

and all things Halloween. Disney’s cult classic Hocus Pocus has reached its 30th anniversary and fans can celebrate with two standalone pins or a blind box featuring 2 of 10 total designs. Of course the Sanderson Sisters are part of the mix joined by Billy Butcherson, Binx and Dani.

The Halloween fun continues with a Haunted Castle pin, Donald Duck and Chip ‘n Dale 2-pack set and a jumbo countdown design featuring the Horned King from The Black Cauldron.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $14.99-$34.99.

with prices ranging from $14.99-$34.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

