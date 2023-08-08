Save 50% Off Give Kids The World’s Upcoming “An Evening With…” Events with Pat Sajak and Linda Larkin & Jonathan Freeman

Give Kids The World’s popular “An Evening With…” speaker series is returning this month, featuring Pat Sajak and two stars of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin. Give Kids The World have shared a special promo code with us, allowing you to save a little when attending these terrific events.
What’s Happening:
- First up is An Evening with Pat Sajak, taking place this Saturday evening, August 12th. Pat will take the stage and share about his 40-year career as host of Wheel of Fortune, and he’ll end the evening with an audience Q&A.
- A few VIP packages remain (start time of 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet), and general admission tickets are also available (start time of 7:00 p.m…doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
- You can purchase tickets for 50% off by entering code GKTW50 via this link.
- The second event is a celebration of all things Aladdin, taking place on Saturday, August 26th. During An Evening with Linda Larkin (the voice of Princess Jasmine) and Jonathan Freeman (the voice of Jafar), the duo will share behind-the-scenes stories of their Disney careers, and it’s sure to be an evening you won’t want to miss.
- VIP packages are available (start time of 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet), as are general admission tickets (start time of 7:00 p.m…doors open at 6:30 p.m.).
- You can purchase tickets for 50% off by entering code GKTW50 via this link.
- All proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World to help make wishes possible.