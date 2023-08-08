The Edison Continues Its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series Taking Place August 31st

The Edison at Disney Springs is inviting guests for another round of its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series on August 31. There are a limited number of seats, so make sure to purchase tickets soon before they sell out.

The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to discover another round of its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series, featuring an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktails pairings to be enjoyed with views of Disney Springs’ colorful sunset.

The Edison's team of talented mixologists and chefs have curated a fantastic menu centered around Vermont’s “ultra-premium” rye whiskey, WhistlePig.

Dishes and cocktails include notes of sweet fruits, honey, herbs and spices, complimenting the beloved rye and the summer season. Tickets are going fast with seatings only available for the Aug. 31, 8 p.m. dinner for $90++ per person.

Guests are also offered the chance to enhance their experience with a specialty beverage upgrade for an additional price.

Guests must be ages 21 and older.

Menu:

MORTIMER'S MANHATTAN

WhistlePig 10-year, spherified Averna amaro, Woodford Reserve orange bitters

Paired with: House-baked Focaccia (whipped lardo, orange, rosemary)

HOGWASH

Bacon-washed WhistlePig FarmStock Rye, apple, cinnamon, apricot, rosemary, chicharrónes, infused in our signature porthole infusers

Paired with: Suckling Pig Porchetta (apple-apricot mostarda)

VERMONT 95

WhistlePig 6-year, peaches, honey, lemonade, champagne, frozen with liquid nitrogen

Paired with: Roasted Peaches (lemon verbena, local honey)

ADD-ONS

1 oz. WhistlePig 15-year (+$20 per person)

1 oz. WhistlePig 18-year (+$70 per person)