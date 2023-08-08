Enter and watch for a chance to win a dream stay at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. This includes five nights at the highly anticipated Disney Vacation Club Resort in California, projected to open this fall.

What's Happening:

Watch A Stay Inspired: Unlocking Creativity at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel for your chance to win a five-night stay at the newest, highly-anticipated Disney Vacation Club Resort in California.

Projected to open Fall 2023, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel is the perfect place to write the next chapter of your family's vacation story.

Grand Prize for You and Up To 3 Guests Includes:

A five-night stay in a One-Bedroom Villa at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Four six-day Park Hopper Tickets

Round-trip airfare

Lyft Transportation to and from the airport and Resort

Go Behind The Villas At Disneyland Hotel:

Watch four artists discover the inspiration behind The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Resort that blends animated classics with contemporary designs.

Watch all six episodes by September 8th to see what the new Resort inspires these artists to create, and earn up to 16 sweepstakes entries.

Click here

About the Villas at Disneyland Hotel:

The new tower will feature over 340 rooms, welcoming guests to a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas.

Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like The Jungle Book , Sleeping Beauty , The Princess and the Frog , Fantasia and more.

, , , and more. The newly imagined duo studio will bring the story of The Jungle Book to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.

to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use. The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of Sleeping Beauty or The Princess and the Frog . Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

or . Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests. One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by The Princess and the Frog or Fantasia . The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

or . The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower. The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by Bambi . Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by Frozen and one by Moana , each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

. Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by and one by , each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms. Guests staying at the newest Disney Vacation Club property will be able to enjoy a brand new themed pool, splash pad and pool bar. These new amenities will join popular offerings at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel, including restaurants, lounges, shops, and swimming pools. The hotel’s nostalgic charm, rich Disney heritage and close proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com