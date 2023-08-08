Passholders Appreciation Days Also Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood from August 15th–September 30th

Universal Orlando Passholders aren’t the only ones being celebrated this month, as Passholder Appreciation Days is also taking over Universal Studios Hollywood from August 15th–September 30th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared details about this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days, where Passholders can expect over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.

The annual return of the popular Passholder Appreciation Days will take place from August 15th–September 30th this year.

Here’s exactly what perks Passholders can expect during the event this year: New Passholder Magnets: Celebrate Super Nintendo World with two new Passholder magnets. The first, featuring Princess Peach, will be available from September 1st–15th. The second, featuring Luigi, will be available from September 16th–30th. You can pick these up at the Universal Studio Store near the park entrance. Just ask at the register and show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Halloween Horror Nights Lights-On Stranger Things 4 Haunted House Walkthrough: Join a special lights-on walkthrough at one of the Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses, Stranger Things 4 , just for Pass Members. Available at select times on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm) and Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm).



Buy One Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup and Receive a Second Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup for 50% Off: Beat the heat and refill through the day with a Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup. Buy one during regular park hours and get the second one for 50% off.

Beat the heat and refill through the day with a Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup. Buy one during regular park hours and get the second one for 50% off. Special Beverage at Minion Cafe: Available for a limited time. Visit Minion Cafe and quench your thirst with a Watermelon Spritz!

Available for a limited time. Visit Minion Cafe and quench your thirst with a Watermelon Spritz! Secret Voodoo Doughnut: Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Available for purchase only at Voodoo Doughnut on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Available for purchase only at Voodoo Doughnut on Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Special Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen: Receive a 15% discount on a milkshake designed specifically for Pass Members at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Appreciation Days. Plus, Pass Members will receive a 15% discount on eligible merchandise inside the store.

​​Complimentary Chef Selected Appetizer: Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Vivo Italian Kitchen, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary chef selected appetizer when you order 2 or more adult entrées at regular price.

Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Vivo Italian Kitchen, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary chef selected appetizer when you order 2 or more adult entrées at regular price. Special Shopping Offer: Receive $20 off your retail merchandise purchase when you spend $100 or more on eligible retail merchandise at the Universal Studio Store inside the park.

Receive $20 off your retail merchandise purchase when you spend $100 or more on eligible retail merchandise at the Universal Studio Store inside the park. Engraving & Embroidery: Receive a complimentary engraving with the purchase of any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter wand or receive a complimentary embroidering with the purchase of any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe at participating locations inside the park.

Receive a complimentary engraving with the purchase of any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter wand or receive a complimentary embroidering with the purchase of any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe at participating locations inside the park. Buy One Get One Carnival Game Play: Step right up and claim your prize! Buy one carnival game play in the Park and get a second carnival game play free.

Step right up and claim your prize! Buy one carnival game play in the Park and get a second carnival game play free. Receive 25% Off My Universal Photos 1-Year Photo Pass: Receive 25% off a My Universal Photos 1-Year Photo Pass for 12 months of unlimited digital downloads. Includes photos from participating locations within Universal Studios Hollywood including rides, character meet and greets, and roaming photographer

Receive 25% off a My Universal Photos 1-Year Photo Pass for 12 months of unlimited digital downloads. Includes photos from participating locations within Universal Studios Hollywood including rides, character meet and greets, and roaming Bring a Friend Days: Take advantage of a special price on 1-Day General Admission tickets for your friends & family. Must purchase online in advance at UniversalPassMember.com