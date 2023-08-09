Behind the Scenes Look at What Goes Into TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure

There's so much that goes into making a show like TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure happen. Disneyland Paris shared a video of a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into this incredible show.
What’s Happening:
- More than 40 best-in-class suppliers from France and around the world contributed their expertise and creativity to help bring the new immersive show TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure to life.
- Discover more about the companies who developed the mixed-reality videos and some of the décors.
TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure Synopsis:
- Charlie, a child who is passionate about music, dreams of conducting the orchestra for their school’s end-of-year gala. But something unexpected happens and Charlie loses the precious sheet music on the eve of the concert! As the child falls asleep, Woody and their Toy Story friends wake up and join forces to recover the scores scattered throughout various Pixar stories.
- From the beloved Toy Story crew to Coco’s vibrant decor, the world of Up, Monsters, Inc. or Finding Nemo’s underwater reef, guests will be invited to embark on an immersive and multisensory poetic journey.
- With more than 30 artists and Pixar characters on stage, this artistic and aesthetic live performance will take guests on an epic adventure through the worlds of Pixar, accompanied by a live orchestra.