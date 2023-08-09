Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Expanding to New Countries, Ad-Free Tier to See Price Increase in U.S.

During today’s Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney+ will expand its ad-supported tier to new countries while also increasing prices on the ad-free tier in the U.S.

What’s Happening:

The ad-supported Disney+ tier will be expanding to Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Sweden, Italy and other countries in Europe on November 1st.

The new ad-supported plans start at £4.99/€5.99 per month in Europe and $7.99/month in Canada.

Existing subscribers in applicable markets will remain in the Premium tier with No Ads when their subscription price increases in December, unless they opt to switch into one of the new lower-priced plans.

Additionally, Disney is raising prices for the ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu ESPN

Here are the new prices: Disney+ Ad-Free: $13.99 per month (previously $10.99) Hulu Ad-Free: $17.99 per month (previously $14.99) ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On: $10.99 per month ESPN+ with Ads: $10.99 per month Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) – $14.99 per month Hulu + Live TV with Ads: $76.99 per month Hulu + Live TV Ad-Free: $89.99 per month

The new pricing will be effective October 12th, 2023.

While the ad-free tier of Disney+ and Hulu will see an increase in price, the ad-supported tier will not.

Starting September 6th, subscribers in the U.S. will have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, featuring Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month.

Iger also revealed that Disney will be updating password sharing policies for 2024, following a similar move by Netflix.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment: “The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value. We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this Fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for Bundle subscribers.”