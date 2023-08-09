Disney+ Subscribers Receive Early Access to “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Merchandise Beginning August 23rd

In celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will receive special access to exciting merchandise on shopDisney from August 23rd – September 1st, 2023 to purchase hotly anticipated items from the franchise before the general public.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit shopDisney.com or navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of the series on Disney+ to scan QR codes or click on a link that will take users directly to the merchandise on shopDisney. The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.
- U.S. Disney+ subscribers will be granted early access to products including the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, all-new adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts, a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy, collectibles including an Ahsoka bust, pin, and mug, and more (while supplies last).
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now