Disney+ Subscribers Receive Early Access to “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Merchandise Beginning August 23rd

In celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will receive special access to exciting merchandise on shopDisney from August 23rd – September 1st, 2023 to purchase hotly anticipated items from the franchise before the general public.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit shopDisney.com

U.S. Disney+ subscribers will be granted early access to products including the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, all-new adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts, a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy, collectibles including an Ahsoka bust, pin, and mug, and more (while supplies last).

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

