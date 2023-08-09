Disneyland Paris Accepting Online Submissions for Acrobats, Gymnasts, Tumblers and Trampolinists

Disneyland Paris is accepting online submissions for acrobats, gymnasts, tumblers and trampolinists. You have until August 31 to submit your audition.

What's Happening:

The Disneyland Paris Talent Casting team is looking for acrobats for its shows.

They Are Looking For:

Trampwall acrobats

Gymnasts with proficiency in tumbling and trampoline

Tumblers

Trampolinists

Submission Instructions:

Step 1:

Create your profile on https://profile.disneyauditions.com

Please add:

Your resume

A minimum of 2 current photos of yourself, including at least one portrait and one full length. Please pull long hair back so it is off the face, and only wear light makeup if desired. Form-fitting attire is preferred.

A LINK to your video demo presenting your acrobatic skills including mandatory skills

These elements are essential to consider your application.

PLEASE NOTE: A VIDEOLESS APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age

Elements to Be Included in the Demo Video:

Trampwall profile: presentation to the camera, 10 straight jumps in the center of the trampoline, basics skills on the trampoline bed (simple saltos, barani, freestyle jumps), your best trampwall routines and isolated skills on wall, tumbling skills on rod track or fast track

Gymnasts/tumblers profiles: presentation to the camera, several tumbling lines up to your best dismount skills on rod track or fast track with a mat in the pit, acrobatic routine or isolated skills on trampoline and trampwall if applicable (no dismounts)

Trampolinist profile: presentation to the camera, 10 straight jumps in the center of the trampoline, connected basic skills elements (simple saltos, barani, full, freestyle skills, etc…), isolated or connected double rotation skills with or without twisting elements ( no dismounts), trampwall skills if applicable

Step 2: