Excessive Heat Warnings Issued Across Central Florida

If you're going to be in the Central Florida area today, make sure to drink plenty of water and limit the amount of time you spend outside. An excessive heat warning is in effect today August 9.
What's Happening:
- According to Wesh 2, yesterday August 8, Orlando reached 99 degrees, which broke the record from 1931.
- Today, August 9, we will be seeing record heat or just near record temperatures again.
- The record in Orlando today is 99 degrees, and it is forecast to be 98 degrees today.
- With humidity, it will feel so much hotter, with temperatures feeling like the triple digits, reaching 110–116 degrees.
- With all of Central Florida, with the exception of Sumter and Polk counties, is under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All week long, temperatures will be in the mid-90s, and heat alerts will likely be posted for the rest of the week into the weekend with the temperature feeling more like the triple digits.