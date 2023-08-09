Josh D’Amaro Toured the Construction Site of the New Frozen Themed Area Coming to Disneyland Paris

Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D'Amaro shared on his Instagram page he toured the construction site for the new Frozen themed area coming to Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Frozen fans are excited for the new themed area coming to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.
- Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D'Amaro shared on his Instagram page that he was able to tour the construction site's highly anticipated Frozen themed area coming to Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The president of Disneyland Paris Natacha Rafalski shared a sneak peek of what guests can expect when this new land opens.
- You're also able to see a little preview in the background of the construction process.
- His post read: We had a chance to tour the construction site of the new Frozen-themed area at Walt Disney Studios Park. Thanks to all the Cast and Disney Imagineers at Disneyland Paris who are bringing it to life!
- Check out the video below.