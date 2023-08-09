Rare Beauty and “Only Murders in the Building” Present New Selection of Mabel Mora’s Must Haves

The Arconia’s trio of amateur sleuths have another murder mystery to solve, but before we can worry about that, we wanna know what Mable uses for her skincare routine! Selena Gomez’s cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, is bringing back the fan favorite Mabel Mora’s Must Haves highlighting the character’s signature look with real world cosmetics.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new season of Only Murders in the Building is here with plenty of exciting guest stars popping in as suspects while Mabel, Charles and Oliver try to unmask another killer.

One thing audiences no longer need to wonder about is how Mabel Mora gets her beautiful complexion: she uses Rare Beauty cosmetics!

Selena Gomez—who brings the character of Mabel to life in the Hulu original—is also the founder of the beauty brand and she’s once again bringing the world of the show to her real life company.

Just like with season 2 , Only Murders and Rare Beauty are joining forces to present six beauty products deemed as Mabel Mora’s Must Haves .

The selections span everything from eyeliner and blush to a makeup setting spray that Mabel would likely use in her daily routine. Best of all these are priced to appeal to a variety of budgets with items ranging from $15-$27.

What They’re Saying:

Arielle Toelke, Only Murders in the Building Makeup Department Head: “Every season, Mabel’s character has as much fun with her makeup as she does with her clothes, and this year we took that up a notch, making sure that every look could easily transition from daytime sleuthing to date night glam. We always keep her face fresh with the Rare Beauty blush, layering colors and textures, while her eye makeup evolves through the episodes, becoming more sculpted and structured. I can’t wait for the fans to see it on screen and reimagine the looks at home with these amazing products!”

Get Mabel’s Signature Look:

Toelke recommends starting with the Rare Beauty tinted moisturizer for glowy skin, then adding the Liquid Blush layered with Cream Blush.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

For your eyes use Perfect Strokes Liquid Liner in a thick sweep along the top lash then add a swipe of Volumizing Mascara.

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Finally, finish the look with a Glossy Lip Balm and set everything with the 4-in-1 Mist and Makeup Spray. Now you’re ready for show time!

Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist | Makeup Mist & Spray | Rare Beauty

Buy More and Save:

Now through August 22nd guests can take 20% off their purchase 3 or more items from the collection.

guests can from the collection. While you don’t need a code to secure the deal, guests can receive a Free Makeup Bag when buying 3+ of Mabel Mora's faves with the code: MABEL.

Everything highlighted is based on the character’s look in season 3, but most offerings are available in multiple colors to match a variety of complexions.

