“Spider-Man: Reign 2” Comic Series Coming in 2024

One of Spider-Man’s most notorious stories ever will return in 2024. Marvel announced today that “Spider-Man: Reign 2″ will be coming in 2024.
- Spider-Man fans who are excited for the new comic sequel can pick up “Amazing Spider-Man #31″ today to get a preview of the 2024 story.
- Marvel shared a teaser image for the new series:
- “Spider-Man: Reign” was a 2006-2007, four-issue story from writer Kaare Andrews and Jose Villarrubia.
- The story provides a look into the future of the Marvel Universe, when New York is no longer brimming with superheroes and supervillains and is instead protected by an authoritarian police force known as The Reign.
- “If it’s not Peter’s responsibility, then whose is it?”
- The comic arc has been touted as one of the best Spider-Man stories of all time and it can currently be read on Marvel Unlimited.