An Insight of What Goes Into Designing the All New Costumes for the Disneyland Hotel

As the reimagining of the Disneyland Hotel continues, cast member attire plays a huge role at the Disney parks all over the world. Here's a little insight into the all-new regal Cast Member costumes that enhance the story of Disney Princes and Princesses.

What’s Happening:

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new design for the regal Cast Member costumes that enhance the story of the royal kingdom of Disney Princes and Princesses.

These costumes have been brought to life thanks, notably, to the incredible work of Dutel, a Lyon-based company that specializes in making jacquard fabric.

As part of this royal transformation, the teams have designed fourteen new outfits, including four different types of neck accessories, two hats, and three models of belt pockets. In total, 27,777 costume pieces have come to life.

Cast Members will wear one of three types of costumes depending on their profession group, allowing guests to easily identify the role they play in creating this magical experience:

Front desk / Concierge desk / Shops

Room Service

Restaurants / Bars

The Costume Creation Journey Stages:

The artistic brief: for this project, I collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering, and especially with Sylvie Massara, the artistic director for Disneyland Paris hotels. Once I learn more about the story we want to tell, I gather information about the materials used in the hotel to have a clear idea of the shades and colors that need to be used, along with the finishing touches to be added, etc.

The mood board creation stage (creative intention) corresponds to the phase during which initial sketches are drawn. I simultaneously start searching for shapes and materials by meeting with suppliers with whom we have a long-standing relationship. I also go to fashion trade shows to find new materials, accessories, and technical innovation ideas.

The artistic review is a decisive step during which I show my designs to artistic directors. Once they have been approved, I submit sketches to the design office.

The initial toiles are then designed to help us adjust shapes and volumes in our workshop.

Prototypes are then presented to artistic directors.

Once prototypes are approved, the production can be launched in Europe.

What They're Saying:

Fashion designer Karine Soares sources of inspiration for these costumes: “I mainly drew my inspiration from Disney princes and princesses to ensure the materials, patterns and details of my designs would be in perfect harmony with the royal theme. I also wanted the outfits to be representative of both the Victorian and medieval eras, all the while bringing a modern touch to them.

The costumes I create every day are also inspired by current trends. To find new ideas, I enjoy watching fashion shows. I admired Vivienne Westwood’s work, as she was able to seamlessly combine royalty with modernity. This combination of styles is inspiring.”