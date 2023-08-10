“Bluey’s Big Play” the Stage Show Tour Extended Through July 2024

Fans of Bluey will be happy to find out that the Bluey Live Stage Show, Bluey’s Big Play, has been extended through July 2024 stopping in another 120 cities.

What's Happening:

The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across North America with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show !

! The theatrical production, based on the Emmy-winning animated series, is extending the tour schedule by 12 months to meet the demand of Bluey fans for more opportunities to experience the fun of a live show.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show launched in New York City in November 2022 and is now extended through July 2024, stopping in another 120 cities from coast-to-coast.

launched in New York City in November 2022 and is now extended through July 2024, stopping in another 120 cities from coast-to-coast. The extension includes returns to numerous cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and more.

Even more cities and dates will be added in the coming months.

The U.S. tour extension follows closely on the heels of announcements for first ever tour dates in Canada UK and Ireland

Ticket purchase details vary by venue.

Visit blueylive.com

Tour Dates: