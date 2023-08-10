“Bluey’s Big Play” the Stage Show Tour Extended Through July 2024

Fans of Bluey will be happy to find out that the Bluey Live Stage Show, Bluey’s Big Play, has been extended through July 2024 stopping in another 120 cities.
What's Happening:
- The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across North America with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!
- The theatrical production, based on the Emmy-winning animated series, is extending the tour schedule by 12 months to meet the demand of Bluey fans for more opportunities to experience the fun of a live show.
- Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show launched in New York City in November 2022 and is now extended through July 2024, stopping in another 120 cities from coast-to-coast.
- The extension includes returns to numerous cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and more.
- Even more cities and dates will be added in the coming months.
- The U.S. tour extension follows closely on the heels of announcements for first ever tour dates in Canada as well as the UK and Ireland.
- Ticket purchase details vary by venue.
- Visit blueylive.com for more information.
Tour Dates:
- August 12-13, 2023 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts
- August 15-16, 2023 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
- August 17, 2023 Fayetteville, NC Crown Center
- August 19-20, 2023 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House
- August 22-23, 2023 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Concert Hall
- August 26-27, 2023 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
- August 28-29, 2023 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall
- September 2-3, 2023 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
- September 5-6, 2023 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater
- September 7, 2023 University Park, PA Eisenhower Auditorium
- September 9-10, 2023 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- September 12, 2023 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center
- September 13-14, 2023 Morgantown, WV WVU Canady Creative Arts Center
- September 15-17, 2023 Louisville, KY The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall
- September 19-21, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Procter and Gamble Hall
- September 23-24, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
- September 26-27, 2023 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
- September 30-October 1, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
- October 3-4, 2023 Dayton, OH Schuster Center
- October 6-8, 2023 Green Bay, WI The Weidner
- October 10-11, 2023 Des Moines, IA* Civic Center
- October 14-15, 2023 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
- October 17-18, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre
- October 19, 2023 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- October 21-22, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
- October 29, 2023 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
- November 1-2, 2023 Binghamton, NY Forum Theatre
- November 4-5, 2023 Wallingford, CT* Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- November 7-8, 2023 Erie, PA Warner Theatr
- November 11-12, 2023 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey
- November 14-15, 2023 Hershey, PA* Hershey Theatre
- November 18-19, 2023 Philadelphia, PA* Miller Theater
- November 22-26, 2023 Washington, D.C.* The Kennedy Center
- November 28-29, 2023 Saginaw, MI Dow Events Center
- December 2-3, 2023 Milwaukee, WI* Miller High Life Theatre
- December 5-6, 2023 Grand Forks, ND Chester Fritz Auditorium
- December 8-10, 2023 Thunder Bay, ON** Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
- December 11-13, 2023 Winnipeg, MB** Centennial Concert Hall
- December 15-17, 2023 Regina, SK** Conexus Arts Centre
- December 19-20, 2023 Great Falls, MT Great Falls Civic Center
- December 22-24, 2023 Saskatoon, SK** Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
- December 27-30, 2023 Calgary, AB** Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- January 2-3, 2024 Vancouver, BC** Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- January 5-7, 2024 Edmonton, AB** Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- January 10-11, 2024 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
- January 13-14, 2024 San Francisco, CA* Golden Gate Theatre
- January 16-17, 2024 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
- January 18, 2024 Spokane, WA* First Interstate Center For The Arts
- January 20-21, 2024 Seattle, WA* The Paramount Theatre
- January 23-24, 2024 Boise, ID* Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
- January 25, 2024 Idaho Falls, ID Idaho Falls Civic Center For The Performing Arts
- January 26-27, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT* Eccles Theater
- January 30, 2024 Sacramento, CA* The Memorial Auditorium
- February 2-3, 2024 Los Angeles, CA* Dolby Theatre
- February 9-11, 2024 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
- February 23-25, 2024 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
- March 2-3, 2024 College Station, TX Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M
- March 8-10, 2024 San Antonio, TX* Majestic Theatre
- March 16-17, 2024 Austin, TX* The Long Center
- March 23-24, 2024 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall
- March 28-30, 2024 Detroit, MI* Fox Theatre
- April 3-7, 2024 Toronto, ON** Meridian Hall
- April 9-10, 2024 Schenectady, NY* The Proctors Theatre
- April 11, 2024 Utica, NY* Stanley Theatre
- April 12-14, 2024 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
- April 20-21, 2024 Providence, RI* The VETS
- April 26-28, 2024 Durham, NC* DPAC
- May 3-5, 2024 Chicago, IL* Auditorium Theatre
- May 11-12, 2024 Denver, CO* Buell Theatre
- May 18-19, 2024 Boston, MA* BOCH Center Wang Theatre
- May 22-23, 2024 Portland, ME* Merrill Auditorium
- June 8-9, 2024 Tampa, FL* Straz Center
- June 15-16, 2024 Orlando, FL* Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
- June 22-23, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center
- June 29-30, 2024 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center
- July 6-7, 2024 Houston, TX* Brown Theater
- July 20-21, 2024 St. Louis, MO* The Fabulous Fox
- July 26-28, 2024 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
- *Notes return engagement
- **Notes Canada dates