“Bluey’s Big Play” the Stage Show Tour Extended Through July 2024

Fans of Bluey will be happy to find out that the Bluey Live Stage Show, Bluey’s Big Play, has been extended through July 2024 stopping in another 120 cities.

  • The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across North America with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!
  • The theatrical production, based on the Emmy-winning animated series, is extending the tour schedule by 12 months to meet the demand of Bluey fans for more opportunities to experience the fun of a live show.
  • Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show launched in New York City in November 2022 and is now extended through July 2024, stopping in another 120 cities from coast-to-coast.
  • The extension includes returns to numerous cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and more.
  • Even more cities and dates will be added in the coming months.
  • The U.S. tour extension follows closely on the heels of announcements for first ever tour dates in Canada as well as the UK and Ireland.
  • Ticket purchase details vary by venue.
  • Visit blueylive.com for more information.

Tour Dates:

  • August 12-13, 2023                  Madison, WI                             Overture Center for the Arts
  • August 15-16, 2023                  Roanoke, VA                              Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
  • August 17, 2023                        Fayetteville, NC                        Crown Center
  • August 19-20, 2023                  Baltimore, MD                          Lyric Opera House
  • August 22-23, 2023                  Huntsville, AL                            Von Braun Center Concert Hall
  • August 26-27, 2023                  New Orleans, LA                      Saenger Theatre
  • August 28-29, 2023                  Jackson, MS                               Thalia Mara Hall
  • September 2-3, 2023                Minneapolis, MN                     State Theatre
  • September 5-6, 2023                Toledo, OH                               Stranahan Theater
  • September 7, 2023                  University Park, PA                  Eisenhower Auditorium
  • September 9-10, 2023              Newark, NJ                               New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • September 12, 2023                  South Bend, IN                        Morris Performing Arts Center
  • September 13-14, 2023            Morgantown, WV                  WVU Canady Creative Arts Center
  • September 15-17, 2023             Louisville, KY                           The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall
  • September 19-21, 2023             Cincinnati, OH                         Procter and Gamble Hall
  • September 23-24, 2023             Pittsburgh, PA                         Benedum Center
  • September 26-27, 2023             Cedar Rapids, IA                     Paramount Theatre
  • September 30-October 1, 2023   Peoria, IL                             Peoria Civic Center
  • October 3-4, 2023                    Dayton, OH                                Schuster Center
  • October 6-8, 2023                    Green Bay, WI                           The Weidner
  • October 10-11, 2023                 Des Moines, IA*                      Civic Center
  • October 14-15, 2023                  Omaha, NE                              Orpheum Theater
  • October 17-18, 2023                  Oklahoma City, OK                 Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre
  • October 19, 2023                     Shreveport, LA                          Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
  • October 21-22, 2023                Memphis, TN                            Orpheum Theatre
  • October 29, 2023                    Lima, OH                                 Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
  • November 1-2, 2023                  Binghamton, NY                      Forum Theatre
  • November 4-5, 2023                  Wallingford, CT*                     Toyota Oakdale Theatre
  • November 7-8, 2023                  Erie, PA                                     Warner Theatr
  • November 11-12, 2023              New Brunswick, NJ               State Theatre New Jersey
  • November 14-15, 2023              Hershey, PA*                           Hershey Theatre
  • November 18-19, 2023              Philadelphia, PA*                   Miller Theater
  • November 22-26, 2023              Washington, D.C.*                 The Kennedy Center
  • November 28-29, 2023               Saginaw, MI                            Dow Events Center
  • December 2-3, 2023                   Milwaukee, WI*                     Miller High Life Theatre
  • December 5-6, 2023                   Grand Forks, ND                     Chester Fritz Auditorium
  • December 8-10, 2023             Thunder Bay, ON**                  Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
  • December 11-13, 2023           Winnipeg, MB**                     Centennial Concert Hall
  • December 15-17, 2023           Regina, SK**                           Conexus Arts Centre
  • December 19-20, 2023          Great Falls, MT                      Great Falls Civic Center
  • December 22-24, 2023           Saskatoon, SK**                      Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
  • December 27-30, 2023           Calgary, AB**                          Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • January 2-3, 2024                   Vancouver, BC**                     Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • January 5-7, 2024                   Edmonton, AB**                     Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • January 10-11, 2024               Modesto, CA                           Gallo Center for the Arts
  • January 13-14, 2024               San Francisco, CA*                  Golden Gate Theatre
  • January 16-17, 2024               Eugene, OR                             Hult Center for the Performing Arts
  • January 18, 2024                     Spokane, WA*                         First Interstate Center For The Arts
  • January 20-21, 2024               Seattle, WA*                           The Paramount Theatre
  • January 23-24, 2024               Boise, ID*                                Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
  • January 25, 2024                     Idaho Falls, ID                         Idaho Falls Civic Center For The Performing Arts
  • January 26-27, 2024               Salt Lake City, UT*                   Eccles Theater
  • January 30, 2024                     Sacramento, CA*                    The Memorial Auditorium
  • February 2-3, 2024                 Los Angeles, CA*                     Dolby Theatre
  • February 9-11, 2024                San Diego, CA                           Balboa Theatre  
  • February 23-25, 2024             Dallas, TX                                Majestic Theatre
  • March 2-3, 2024                     College Station, TX                  Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M
  • March 8-10, 2024                   San Antonio, TX*                    Majestic Theatre
  • March 16-17, 2024                 Austin, TX*                              The Long Center
  • March 23-24, 2024                 Fort Worth, TX                        Bass Performance Hall          
  • March 28-30, 2024                 Detroit, MI*                            Fox Theatre
  • April 3-7, 2024                        Toronto, ON**                        Meridian Hall
  • April 9-10, 2024                      Schenectady, NY*                   The Proctors Theatre
  • April 11, 2024                         Utica, NY*                               Stanley Theatre
  • April 12-14, 2024                    Morristown, NJ                       Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • April 20-21, 2024                    Providence, RI*                       The VETS
  • April 26-28, 2024                       Durham, NC*                              DPAC
  • May 3-5, 2024                         Chicago, IL*                             Auditorium Theatre
  • May 11-12, 2024                     Denver, CO*                            Buell Theatre
  • May 18-19, 2024                     Boston, MA*                           BOCH Center Wang Theatre
  • May 22-23, 2024                     Portland, ME*                         Merrill Auditorium
  • June 8-9, 2024                        Tampa, FL*                              Straz Center
  • June 15-16, 2024                    Orlando, FL*                           Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
  • June 22-23, 2024                    West Palm Beach, FL               Kravis Center
  • June 29-30, 2024                    Miami, FL                                Adrienne Arsht Center
  • July 6-7, 2024                          Houston, TX*                          Brown Theater
  • July 20-21, 2024                      St. Louis, MO*                         The Fabulous Fox
  • July 26-28, 2024                      Colorado Springs, CO              Pikes Peak Center
  • *Notes return engagement
  • **Notes Canada dates

 