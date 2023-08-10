“The Aristocats” at Hot Topic – Cute Clothing, Accessories and Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at The Aristocats (but mostly Marie)!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Aristocats-themed products that range from clothing and socks to wallets, home decor and more.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Aristocats offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a Disney Cats cardholder (and a couple of other feline friends), a Loungefly mini backpack and a zip around wallet starring Marie.

Disney Cats Cardholder

Loungefly Disney The Aristocats Marie Rose Mini Backpack

Disney Aristocats Marie Expressions Zip Around Wallet

Bring some Pop! to your display shelf with a Flocked Marie Funko that’s exclusive to Hot Topic. Then admire your collection while enjoying some tasty noodles with a Marie Ribbon ramen bowl…that comes with chopsticks!

Funko Disney The Aristocats Pop! Marie (Flocked) Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive

Disney The Aristocats Marie Ribbon Ramen Bowl With Chopsticks

Looking to add some cat cuteness to the playroom or music room? This wall canvas of Berlioz and Toulouse showing off their musical skills is sure to look great in your home, and we love the “Play Nice” message too.

Disney The AristoCats Play Nice Piano Canvas Wall Decor

Relax in casual comfort at home with this sweet “Together In Paris” hoodie featuring Duchess and Thomas O’Malley enjoying the Parisian skyline. If you’re really keeping your energy level low, add some Marie pajama pants to the mix and lounge the day away. You’ve earned it!

Disney The Aristocats Together In Paris Hoodie – BLUE

Disney The Aristocats Marie Pajama Pants Plus Size

Is it time to update your T-Shirt wardrobe? Celebrate the adorable kitten siblings with an Ice Cream Stack tee; got a litter of your own? Proudly claim your mom status like Duchess with her babies; or have more fun with the trio on a cute pocket tee that’ll pair with anything.

Disney The Aristocats Kitten Ice Cream Stack T-Shirt – WHITE

Disney The Aristocats Duchess And Her Kittens T-Shirt – RED

Disney Aristocats Kitten Crawl Faux Pocket Tee Classic Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

Finally complete your Aristocats-inspired look with fuzzy socks dotted with pawprints, cat paws, and Marie’s signature bow; then add the ultimate finishing touch with an eyeshadow palette featuring 12 neutral and earth tone colors lifted right from the film.

Disney The Aristocats Marie Fuzzy Socks

Disney The Aristocats Marie Milk Eyeshadow Palette

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!