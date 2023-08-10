Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales Star on Marvel x RockLove Mask Ring Collection

Spider-Man is one of Marvel fandoms most beloved characters and even the various iterations of the web slinger resonate with adults and kids alike. Aside from Peter Parker, two of the biggest spider-heroes in pop culture today are Gwen Stacey aka Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales. RockLove is celebrating all three with a new collection of Mask Rings that just launched today.

Marvel fans can bring a bit of energy and power to their personal style with Marvel X RockLove’s new Mask Ring collection featuring the famous (covered) faces of Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales!

Whether they’re hoping to assemble the trio of Spider people or focus on their very favorite hero, this amazing jewelry collection perfectly spotlights the characters we know and love as part of a cohesive team while also embracing their individuality.

Handcrafted in sterling silver with hand-painted premium enamel details, this unisex ring collection is lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear. Each design is available in whole sizes from 6-13.

Each ring features hand-painted enamel details and the character’s name wrapping around the backside of the band. Rings are packaged in a signature ombre Marvel X RockLove Collector’s Box and includes a Marvel X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch.

The Marvel X RockLove Mask Ring collection is available now exclusively through RockLove

Marvel X RockLove SPIDER-MAN Peter Parker Mask Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $115

Official licensed Marvel product

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel

Black rhodium plated finish

18mm tall x 14mm wide (7mm depth from top of finger)

Marvel X RockLove SPIDER-MAN Ghost-Spider Mask Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $135

Official licensed Marvel product

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel

18mm tall x 19mm wide (10mm depth from top of finger)

Marvel X RockLove SPIDER-MAN Miles Morales Mask Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $115

Official licensed Marvel product

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel

Black rhodium plated finish

18mm tall x 14mm wide (7mm depth from top of finger)

