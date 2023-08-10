Photos: Get a Look at the Tasty Treats of Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of Minion Land in Universal Studios Florida and we were lucky enough to get a preview of all of the food and beverage offerings today.

Guests have been able to enjoy these food and beverage offerings for some time now as Minion Land has been in technical rehearsals for the past few weeks, but with the official opening set for tomorrow (August 11th), Universal Orlando

At Minion Cafe, we got a look at everything from the PX-41 Punch and The Antidote specialty beverages seen above to the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich.

More on Illumination’s Minion Cafe:

It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe – the marquee dining location within Minion Land.

This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more.

Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

At Bake My Day, guests will find all kinds of Minion-themed sweet treats like the Minion Swiss Roll and all kinds of cupcakes and other baked goods.

More on Bake My Day:

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

At Freeze Ray Pops, guests can try all kinds of different popsicles, including some specialty options themed to various Despicable Me characters like Vector and, of course, Minions.

And finally, Pop-A-Nana is serving up banana-flavored popcorn and Wells Banana Bread Beer.

This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida is set to officially open on Friday, August 11th.