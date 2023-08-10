Photos: “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us” Themed Food Revealed at Halloween Horror Nights Taste of Terror Preview

Halloween Horror Nights is just around the corner at Universal Studios Florida and that means all kinds of delicious new food and beverage offerings (in addition to unforgettable haunts) will soon be available. With the Taste of Terror dining event coming soon, we got a preview of those special offerings today.

As always, there are plenty of special offerings themed to the popular film, television and other franchises coming to this year’s event.

First up is food and beverage based on The Last of Us , which is the booth seen above.

, which is the booth seen above. Here, guests will find the Left Behind Ravioli, mini cheese ravioli with marinara, truffle cream and tempura fried enoki mushrooms.

Stranger Things fans will be able to stop by Surfer Boy Pizza, right out of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series.

fans will be able to stop by Surfer Boy Pizza, right out of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Here, guests can try the Surfer Boy Hawaiian French Bread Pizza, with crispy Spam, pineapple chutney, jalapeno, scallions and mozzarella.

A vegan option will also be available with vegan sausage crumble and vegan mozzarella.

And for dessert, a Hellfire Mini Cake will also be available at the event.

While you were probably always told not to play with your food, a Chucky-themed booth might encourage you to do just that.

Guests can try the Fried Til’ The End Chicken, fried popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce and drizzled with ranch.

Are you Yeti for some campground favorites? Based on the Yeti: Campground Kills original house at this year’s event, guests can wander into a camp site full of delicious treats.

Here, guests will find two different types of poutine: Burnt Ends Poutine and Bloody Campground Poutine, complete with crispy fries topped with Asian-inspired gravy, char-sui roasted pork, cheese curds, scallions and crispy chillis.

And for dessert, guests can try the Bloody Snowball.

This year’s event also sees the return of the Dia de los Muertos bar where guests can get Chicharrons de Harina.

There are plenty of other options around the event, like the Peanut Blooder Burger, a smash burger with a peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar cheese, shaved onions, jalapeno bacon and cherry peppers on a vampire bun.

Guests can also pick up a Walking Taco, which will also be available as a vegan option.

And for another dessert option, guests will find a Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff.

Alcoholic beverages will also be available at the Stellar Bar.

The Halloween Horror Nights 32 Coca-Cola Freestyle cup was also on display today and is included with admission to the Taste of Terror event.

About the Taste of Terror Dining Event:

Get your first bite of fright with an all-you-care-to-enjoy preview of select Halloween Horror Nights food and drinks before the event season starts, select nights from August 10th–26th.

The Taste of Terror takes place at Soundstage #33 in Universal Studios Florida, with check-in at the end of street past Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Your event ticket includes: Enjoy an exclusive – before event start – all you care to enjoy preview of select food & beverage items that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights this year! (Tasting size portions) All Non-Alcoholic beverages included Alcohol beverages included via a hosted bar. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to drink. Souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup (21+ Only) Halloween Horror Nights Coca-Cola Freestyle cup (Separate fee applies to activate) One digital download of a photo taken at the Taste of Terror

Event dates are Aug. 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 26.

Check-in begins at 6:00 p.m. with the experience running from approximately 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event cost is $159.99 per person, and you can purchase tickets now at UniversalOrlando.com

Theme park admission for the same day is required and not included.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st and runs through Saturday, November 4th.