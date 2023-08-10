Save on Select Land and Sea Vacations This Fall and Winter With Adventures by Disney

If you're wanting to plan your next Adventures by Disney trip, there's a special seasonal offer on select Land and Sea Adventures.
What's Happening:
- Currently, you can save with a special seasonal offer on select Adventures by Disney trips when you book by December 29, 2023, for travel from September 17, 2023, through March 11, 2024.
Save on Select Land Adventures, River Cruise and Expedition Cruise Departures:
- Create magical memories on the adventure of a lifetime—and save up to $350 per person on select Land Adventures and River Cruise departures around the world or save $500 on the December 17, 2023 Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise departure.
Save $250 per person on the following North & Central America Adventures by Disney Land Adventures:
Costa Rica:
- Nov. 4, 2023
- Dec. 16, 2023
Disneyland Resort and Southern California:
- Dec. 10, 2023
- Jan. 14, 2024
- Feb. 18, 2024
Save $350 per person on the following international Adventures by Disney Land Adventures and River Cruise departures:
Land Adventures:
Australia:
- Sept. 24, 2023
- Dec. 21, 2023
- Feb. 11, 2024
China:
- Oct. 15, 2023
Egypt:
- Oct. 24, 2023
- Nov. 7, 2023
- Dec. 5, 2023
- Feb. 27, 2023
England & France:
- Nov. 3, 2023
- Dec. 17, 2023
Germany
- Dec. 19, 2023
New Zealand:
- Oct. 16, 2023
- Dec. 18, 2023
- Feb. 19, 2024
- March 11, 2024
Poland, Czech Republic & Austria:
- Dec. 18, 2023
South Africa:
- Oct. 15, 2023
- Feb.10, 2024
Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia:
- Feb. 5, 2024
- March 11, 2024
River Cruise:
Danube River Cruise:
- Sept. 17 & 24, 2023
Rhine River Cruise:
- Oct.12, 2023
Save $500 on the following Expedition Cruise departure:
Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise:
- Dec. 17, 2023
Important Information:
- Departures must be booked by December 29, 2023.
- Travel must be booked 21-30 days prior to the applicable departure date, depending on itinerary.
- This offer is available for new bookings only and may not be combined with any existing offers, discounts or promotions.
- Offer subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time.
- Excludes categories E for River Cruise and S for Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise.