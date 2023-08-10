“Stanford Steve” Coughlin Joins ESPN’s College GameDay for 2023 College Football Season

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is adding longtime commentator and producer ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin for the 2023 college football season.

Joining the show full-time on the road, Coughlin will offer his perspective on college football’s most important weekly storylines and matchups.

Coughlin will also lean into his sports betting expertise with ‘Steve’s 6-Pack’ – a segment where he’ll share his top bets of the week.

every Friday from the site of . Coughlin joins host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims during the program’s 37th season.

commentator and segment producer role on the midnight edition with Scott Van Pelt, which features their popular “Bad Beats” segment. Coughlin also appears as a sports betting analyst on the daily ESPN sports betting program Daily Wager and is an ESPN.com columnist.

, Coughlin was part of ESPN Radio for 11 years. He began his ESPN career as a production assistant in 2004 and eventually started working with Van Pelt and Ryen Russillo on their ESPN Radio show in 2009. Coughlin grew up in Ansonia, Conn., and attended Stanford University where he was a tight end on the football team.

returns for the 2023 season with a two-hour preview show on August 26 (10 a.m. ET, ESPN). The team then hits the road for its Week 1 stop in Charlotte, N.C., (9 a.m., ESPN) ahead of the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ primetime matchup between South Carolina and North Carolina (7:30 p.m., Additional details on College GameDay’s plans for the upcoming season will be announced later this month.

What they’re saying: