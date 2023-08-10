Trailer and Key Art Released for the Hulu Original Series “Spellbound”

The trailer and key art for the Hulu Original series Spellbound have been released. All 13 episodes will premiere on Thursday, August 31.

What’s Happening:

Spellbound Synopsis:

When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world!

But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary.

While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl.

Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic.

This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

Cast: