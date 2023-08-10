Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Video Presentation, Special Food and Drinks

Thirty years ago, Universal Studios collaborated with visionary architect Jon Jerde to mastermind the quintessential urban California street, set amid a theme park and a working production movie and television studio, and sandwiched between towering palm trees and asphalt. The result became globally known as Universal CityWalk Hollywood, a dynamic, open-air destination that redefined and reimagined contemporary shopping, dining and entertainment in Southern California.

When CityWalk debuted in 1993, it was hailed as revolutionary; a prototypical urban entertainment complex that boosted the city’s rhythm through a foundation built on immersive experiences.

It was conceived as a multi-sensory experience designed to spectacularly stimulate the senses and evoke a whimsical environment reflective of Los Angeles’ eclectic landscape.

Its conceptual architectural design paid homage to the City of Angels through a myriad of innovative, eye-catching, three-dimensional sculptures and vibrant neon signs that embodied the essence of Los Angeles and the city’s diverse cultural fabric.

Thirty years later, this lively entertainment enclave continues to resonate as a pop cultural mecca with a track record that proves reinvention is the catalyst to remaining current, hip and fresh.

As part of this milestone celebration, CityWalk has created a special moment in time with a video presentation that captures its 30-year evolution, from the construction of the landmark destination to modern day and accompanied by a colorful laser projection and atmospheric smoke effects designed to emphasize key moments within the nostalgic multi-media overview.

These moments can be experienced multiple times throughout the evening on the big screen at 5 Towers until August 31, 2023.

A specially crafted menu with limited-time offerings of tasty fare and beverages has also been carefully curated and is available at the following locations through August 31. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen: Rocket Pop Milkshake from The Dessert Foundry. This decadent treat includes vanilla ice cream, Bomb Pop popsicle, buttercream frosting, blue raspberry and strawberry syrup, red/white/blue sprinkles and whipped topping VIVO Italian Kitchen: Tre Carne Calzone, featuring Crescenza cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, grana Padano and marinara NBC Sports Grill & Bar: Bases Loaded Cheeseburger, featuring a triple stacked patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, 1000 island, tomato and butter lettuce on a toasted brioche Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville: Orange Cream Breeze – tequila, condensed milk, orange juice, orange Curacao Blue Lagoon – tequila, pineapple juice, blue Curacao Key Lime Pie Margarita – tequila, condensed milk, lime juice, triple sec Antojitos Cocina Mexicana: Pineapple Mezcal Mule – mezcal, pineapple juice and puree, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer Cucumber Aloe Tequila Mule – tequila, aloe liquor, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer Jamaica Honey Mule – bourbon, Jamaica honey, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer Spicy Tamarind Mule – spicy tamarind vodka, tamarind puree, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer Voodoo Doughnut: Golden Ring Doughnut, a glazed old-fashioned doughnut with a lemon jelly ring and a drizzle of vanilla frosting

The Universal Studio Store on CityWalk joins in the celebration by featuring a selection of fun retrospective merchandise. Discounts on select items are available at this location.

