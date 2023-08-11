The Empire State Building Lights Up “Eyewitness News” Blue for ABC7’s 75th Anniversary

The NYC landmark and world-famous Empire State Building lit up in ABC7 Eyewitness News blue on Thursday to celebrate the beloved station’s 75th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also declared August 10th as “WABC-TV Day” throughout the Big Apple.

ABC7 has been a mainstay for the New York area for decades by covering some of the most important cultural events and newsworthy moments in the city’s history.

WABC-TV is the No. 1 station in the country and has held that position for more than 20 years. It produces more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 Eyewitness News is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States.

What They’re Saying: