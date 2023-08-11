Greet the Spooky Season with Disney Halloween Earrings from BaubleBar

The Halloween vibes are most definitely here and Pumpkin Spice season hasn’t even started! So why not get a jump start on your fall wardrobe selections with spooky Disney jewelry from BaubleBar? The fashion brand is highlighting new not-so-scary styles that will make you feel BOO-tiful!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s midway through summer, so naturally, it’s time to start dreaming about the fall and more specifically, Halloween! BaubleBar has already opened their seasonal shop where guests will encounter classic Disney characters donning all sorts of disguises.

From ghosts and spiders to devils, jack-o-lanterns, skeletons and more, Mickey Mouse and his friends are playfully exploring costumes and themes designed just for Halloween.

Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Outline Hoop Earrings- Disney glow-in-the-dark hoop earrings – BaubleBar

While BaubleBar has necklaces, bracelets, bag charms and other accessories, it’s their assortment of Disney earrings that will have you screaming…with delight!

Styles include posts, hoops and dangle earrings that will pair with a variety of clothing themes and costumes from playful to elegant.

Not feeling the Halloween makeover, but want to share a bit of spooky fun? These BaubleBar selections are great for that too, and they make great conversation starters.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bat Earrings – Mickey Mouse Bat- Disney Halloween earrings – BaubleBar

Disney Halloween jewelry is available now at BaubleBar.com

Mickey Mouse Disney Crystal Fringe Ghost Earrings- Disney Halloween earrings – BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings – Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patc- Disney Halloween earrings – BaubleBar



Mickey Mouse Disney Skeleton Earrings – Mickey Mouse Skeleton Costume – Disney Halloween earrings- BaubleBar



Donald Duck Disney Devil Earrings – Donald Duck Devil – Disney Halloween earrings – BaubleBar

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!