Disney’s “A Goofy Movie” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre

Disney’s A Goofy Movie tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including a special Powerline Ice Cream Party event before select screenings.
- Before each screening, see the Disney classic short “How to Swim,” as well as an appearance by Max and Goofy live on stage.
- Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Max and Goofy.
- Tickets are limited to select shows. Advance reservations required.
- Additionally, a fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 1.
- Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Goofy and Max Orb Sipper, Power Lime Candy, beverage and event credential.
- Daily showtimes for A Goofy Movie September 1 through September 7 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.
- Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396).
- All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.
About Disney’s A Goofy Movie:
- A Goofy Movie is a classic blend of irresistible characters, unforgettable music, and an endearing modern-day story about how the lovable Goof bonds with his teenage son Max on a hilarious cross-country road trip. En route to the ol' fishing hole, they find themselves up to their floppy ears in misadventure!