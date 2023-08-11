Disney’s “A Goofy Movie” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre

Disney’s A Goofy Movie tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including a special Powerline Ice Cream Party event before select screenings.

Before each screening, see the Disney classic short “How to Swim,” as well as an appearance by Max and Goofy live on stage.

Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Max and Goofy.

Tickets are limited to select shows. Advance reservations required.

Additionally, a fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 1.

Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Goofy and Max Orb Sipper, Power Lime Candy, beverage and event credential.

Daily showtimes for A Goofy Movie September 1 through September 7 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.

About Disney’s A Goofy Movie: