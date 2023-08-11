Knott’s Berry Farm Announces 2024 Slate of Seasonal Events, 2024 Season Passes Now Available

To celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite beagle, Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced their line-up of 2024 Seasons of Fun events.

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration:

Throughout 2024, guests can experience everything new that Knott's Berry Farm has to offer, along with the park's entertaining Seasons of Fun events. It all starts with the return of Knott's PEANUTS Celebration, a fun-filled event dedicated to the beloved PEANUTS characters. Guests are invited to step inside the pages of a Charles M. Schulz comic strip as the characters take over the entire park daily from late January through February.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival:

In spring, the much-anticipated Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns with countless one-of-a-kind boysenberry-inspired food and drink offerings created by Knott's culinary team. Unique entertainment and an array of artisan crafters round out the festival from mid-March through April.

Summer at Knott’s:

Summer brings the return of the award-winning immersive western adventure Ghost Town Alive , with a new storyline set in the town of Calico unraveling for guests.

, with a new storyline set in the town of Calico unraveling for guests. The summer adventure continues long after the sun goes down, with a nighttime summer party that will liven up the evening. Knott's Summer Nights offers exciting ways to enjoy the festivities that fill Knott's midway from Calico Park to Charleston Circle with live music and DJs.

offers exciting ways to enjoy the festivities that fill Knott's midway from Calico Park to Charleston Circle with live music and DJs. Summertime at Knott's wouldn't be complete without a visit to Knott's Soak City Waterpark, where guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country.

Knott’s Spooky Farm:

For fall, the spooktacular family-friendly daytime Halloween event, Knott's Spooky Farm, will invite families with little ghouls to celebrate the spooky season. Knott's Spooky Farm will offer little ones delightfully wicked Halloween-themed activities, live entertainment and much more.

Knott’s Merry Farm:

As winter rolls in, guests can find the spirit of the season at Knott's Merry Farm, where joy will be spread throughout the park. Knott's Merry Farm will host holiday cheer for park goers as they create new holiday memories set to the backdrop of a true classic Christmas.

With a 2024 Season Pass, guests can enjoy all of Knott's Seasons of Fun events next year, plus free admission for the remainder of 2023. Now at the lowest price of the year, Regular Season Passes start at just $95 or 11 easy payments of $6 after initial payment. Hurry before these offers end on September 4th, 2023. Learn more and become a Season Passholder yourself at Knotts.com.