ABC to Air “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” on Thursday, August 24th

It’s an endless summer vacation, as the recent Disney+ special Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be airing later this month on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Originally debuting on Disney+ on March 10th, Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will now see an airing on ABC on Thursday, August 24th at 10p|9c.

will now see an airing on ABC on Thursday, August 24th at 10p|9c. For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today.

The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) serves as a continuation.

serves as a continuation. Endless Summer Vacation is available globally wherever you listen to music.