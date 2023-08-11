Photos / Video: The Haunted Mansion Reopens at the Magic Kingdom with Some Small Updates

Just in time for the kick-off of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, The Haunted Mansion has reopened from a brief refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom with some spooky updates.

What’s Happening:

The Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom was closed for a brief refurbishment from Monday, August 7th through Wednesday, August 9th.

The updates begin as soon as you enter the Stretching Room, where it seems as if all the portraits have been freshly replaced.

While we anticipate the arrival of the Hatbox Ghost this fall, it’s not his time yet. However, preparations are underway for his arrival, with a curtain set-up next to the Endless Hallway.

This is notably different from the Hatbox Ghost at Disneyland

Into the Seance Room, Madame Leota has received an updated look with more voluminous hair, inspired by her look in the new Haunted Mansion film. Don’t worry though, it’s still the beloved face of Leota Toombs and voice of Eleanor Audley.

Lastly, in the Graveyard scene, the Mummy figure has returned after being missing for some time.

Check out all of the changes for yourself in our full ride-through filmed today at the Magic Kingdom:

If you want to compare with the old look at Madame Leota, here’s a ride-through from last year: