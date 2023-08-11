Preview – Top 10 Contenders Headline UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos

The UFC will return to the APEX in Las Vegas this weekend for another Fight Night card on ESPN+. Some ver exciting matchups can be found up and down this card, including a main event that could start a title run for one of these top contenders.

Two of the top 10 welterweights in the world will square off in a very exciting main event that should make for a memorable showdown. Plus, a featherweight legend will look to get back in the win column against a very game opponent and ranked light heavyweights will try to vault up the rankings.

Light heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

If any division in the UFC offers plenty of opportunity to move up the rankings, it’s light heavyweight. Rountree currently ranks at the 13th fighter in the class, and is coming off of three straight wins. With an 11-5 record and seven knockouts, he certainly has the resume to be a top 10 guy. And with a win in this bout, he’ll also have the momentum. Rountree is a powerful striker, with knockouts over Paul Craig, Gokhan Saki and most recently, Karl Roberson. Adding Chris Daukaus to that list would be a big feather in his cap and a great way to move up the rankings.

And lately, that seems to be very much in the cards as the 14th ranked heavyweight is moving down a class after suffering three straight knockout losses. Despite those recent struggles though, Daukaus sports a 12-6 record with 11 knockouts. He won his first four UFC bouts by knockout before hitting this rough patch. It will be interesting to see how the weight cut impacts him as he is a big heavyweight. Perhaps slimming down and being a bit faster will be to his advantage. Either way, expect this one to be a slugfest.

Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Few fighters have been around the octagon as long as the 39-year-old Cub Swanson. Going back to the days of the WEC, Swanson has been one of the toughest guys in the featherweight division since 2007. Since then he has faced off with UFC legends like Jens Pulver, Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar and has wins over some of today’s top fighters, including Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. With a 28-13 record and 13 wins by knockout, Swanson is one of the most explosive strikers in the game and can really end the fight in a hurry.

Of course, that won’t be easy this time as Dawodu has never been knocked out in 17 professional fights. Dawodu comes into this bout with a 13-3-1 record and seven wins by knockout. Despite dropping two of his last three, a win in this one could mean a spot in the top 15 for the 32-year-old. If he looks to stand and trade strikes with Swanson, we could have ourselves a “Fight of the Night” candidate on our hands in this co-main event.

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

The welterweight division is loaded with talent and now a former UFC champion is moving back up to further complicate things. The number nine lightweight meets then number 10 welterweight in this main event that could have some big ramifications on the rankings for the class come Monday.

No one has spent more time in the octagon than former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. I mean that literally. He actually holds the record, with 8:01:49 spent in the octagon and Saturday he will add to that total. Dos Anjos is as well rounded as they come. If the fight goes to the floor, he has an incredibly dangerous submission game. If it stay on the feet, he can pick you apart with his fast hands. He’s a puzzle that not many have been able to figure out in his 15-year UFC career. That would be why his record sits at 32-14 with 11 submission victories and five knockouts. A win in this main event could be very big for the former champ.

Of course, the same can be said for Luque, who is fighting at his natural weight where he hold the 10th ranking. With a 21-9-1 record and 11 knockouts and eight submissions, Luque is also very proficient wherever this fight might take place. He is however, coming off of back-to-back losses against ranked welterweights Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal. A third straight loss would put Luque in a very tough spot, making this a crucial fight for the welterweight contender. It will be very interesting to see who controls the pace of this main event and whether or not they take it to the floor.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos will be held Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.