Themes Revealed for runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World

runDisney invites you to embrace the adventure with Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World. The runDisney blog has revealed the themes for the four races coming up next April.

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will mark the final event weekend of the 2023-2024 race season and will be held April 18-21.

The four races will celebrate four belove Disney/Pixar films: Peter Pan, Up, The Lion King and Lilo and Stitch .

and . Check out some more details on the four races as well as a brand new post-race event:

Runners, take flight for the first event of the race weekend with the Neverland 5K! Join favorite characters from Disney Animation’s Peter Pan for a magical 3.1-mile run that will take you toward the “second star to the right and straight on 'til morning” to find the finish line!

The finish line must be explored! Runners, join the Adventure Is Out There 10K for an exhilarating 6.2-mile race inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Up. Encounter some beloved characters like Russell, Dug, Carl, and even Kevin amidst a course inspired by South American landscapes and a sky of balloons.

It’s the ‘mane’ event you’ve been waiting for – the Hakuna Matata 10-Miler, an epic running journey inspired by Disney Animation’s The Lion King. From savannas and jungles to Pride Rock and Hakuna Matata Falls, join Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa on this roaring run, where the rhythm of African drums and the spirit of the Circle of Life will guide you to the finish line.

Up for an out-of-this-world challenge? Say aloha to Stitch’s Ohana Challenge, inspired by Disney Animation’s Lilo & Stitch, where completing all the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend races—5K, 10K, and 10-Miler—earns you not just bragging rights, but a special medal honoring the magic of togetherness, where no one and no adventure is left behind.

First you race… then you RELAX! Dive into an evening of celebration and thrills during the brand-new runDisney post-race event, the runDisney Springtime Surprise Splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. After a weekend full of magical miles, enjoy favorite water attractions (at night!) with shorter wait times, delicious sips and eats and more – a splashing way to end your race weekend! Learn more about the new event here.