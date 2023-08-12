Elsa Bloodstone Embarks on a Black-and-White Adventure in First Look at “Werewolf by Night #1”

Renowned monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone and Jack Russell, werewolf with a heart of gold, are about to form an unholy alliance. Marvel shared a first look at “Werewolf by Night #1,” coming next month.

In "Werewolf by Night (2023) #1″ by Derek Landy and Fran Galán, Jack finds himself in a race against time to save a young girl about to be sacrificed by monsters and he isn't the only one.

When Elsa runs right into him, they're forced to put their differences aside and team up… but will it be enough to save the day? Told in black and white with pops of orange, "Werewolf by Night #1″ will reveal all.

A special first look at "Werewolf by Night #1″ shows Elsa leaping out of a plane and arching through the air towards a spooky castle during a thunderstorm. Inside that castle, Jack makes short work of a frog-like monster, while Elsa blasts a shadowy creature that attempted to sneak up on her. On another page, Elsa and Jack nearly collide in front of a fireplace, only to confront a man wearing a monster suit and a few other ghouls shortly thereafter.

Will Jack and Elsa be able to put their differences aside in time to save the girl? Find out in "Werewolf by Night #1,” on sale September 13.