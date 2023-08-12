Photos: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Exclusive Food and Merchandise

August 15th marks the beginning of Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Appreciation Days and we got a sneak peek at some of the exclusive food and merchandise that will be available.

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of exclusive menu items at multiple restaurants across the resort from August 15th through September 30th.

One of those items is the Wagyu Beef Sliders seen above, which can be found at Confisco Grille and come served on brioche buns with bourbon bacon jam, cheddar cheese, arugula and garlic aioli and are served with truffle fries.

Also in Islands of Adventure, Mythos will be offering Zucchini Fritters, with a cucumber tomato salad and tzatziki sauce.

At Volcano Bay, UOAPs can head to Whakawaiwai Eats for the Island Chicken Pancit Bowl, consisting of sauteed noodles and mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken in a sweet and tangy sauce.

In Universal Studios Florida, Lombard’s Seafood Grille will be serving the Lobster Mac & Cheese, with savory Maine lobster chunks, white chedda monterey jack and parmesan cheese sauce and crunchy herb topping.

And for dessert, Voodoo Doughnut is offering UOAPs the Guava Cheese Doughnut, a raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese and guava filling dipped in yellow honey icing.

Of course, for UOAP Appreciation days, there will be all kinds of exclusive merchandise as well, from apparel and accessories to drinkware and more.

You can learn more about Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Appreciation Days at the Discover Universal Blog