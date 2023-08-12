Thanos Returns to Take on the Illuminati in New Comic Series This November

This November, Earth will once again tremble before the power of Marvel Comics’ most feared supervillain in an all-new “Thanos” solo series.

From Chris Cantwell, the writer who brought Marvel’s other big bad to Eisner-nominated heights in “Doom,” and Luca Pizzari, the acclaimed artist known for his recent work on “X-Men: Before The Fall – Heralds Of Apocalypse #1,” comes a four-issue limited series that presents a riveting fresh take on the Mad Titan.

The saga will follow Thanos as he rockets to Earth from the darkest depths of the cosmos to undertake his most ambitious conquest yet.

The only ones that can quell his passionate fury is a new Illuminati. Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man have reunited to guide the superhuman world from the shadows and joining this new incarnation are Emma Frost and Blue Marvel.

This cabal composed of Marvel’s greatest minds have wasted no time in sharing a secret that will shatter the heavens and provoke Thanos’ deadly wrath like never before.

Thanos vs. The Illuminati. The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him, because they’re the ones who hid it from him.

Right now, check out Leinil Francis Yu’s main cover as well as a variant cover by Phil Noto that pays homage to George Pérez’s iconic “Infinity Gauntlet #1.”

