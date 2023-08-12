The Magic of Your Favorite Disney Films Comes to Calm

This summer, Calm and Disney have combined your favorite Disney Princess characters with the power of mindfulness to inspire confidence in kids and help make mental health a priority for families.

Mindfulness is a powerful practice that can have a positive impact on everyone’s health and wellbeing (no matter how old or young). It’s been shown to reduce anxiety, ease stress, and improve sleep.

That’s why Calm has teamed up with Disney to bring the power of mindfulness together with the magic of everyone’s favorite Disney Princess characters.

The result is a dreamy new collection of content designed to soothe, inspire and ease back-to-school tension for kids and adults alike.

Make bedtime a breeze with three new Disney Princess Sleep Stories

Sleep boosts resilience, focus, creativity, and eases the negative effects of stress and anxiety. But it’s not always easy to get a good night’s sleep, especially before the start of a new school year.

Sleep Stories make bedtime easier and more restful, helping kids (and adults) fall asleep and stay asleep.

To help make bedtime a breeze, we’re launching three magical new Sleep Stories. Little ones can now drift off to dreamland with the soothing voices of their favorite Disney Princess characters.

Rapunzel shares the story of the new observatory she wished for in Starry-Eyed Quest

Moana

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog shares the memory of her father and finds a special way to honor him on his birthday in Daddy’s Front Porch

Practice mindfulness with five new Disney Princess meditations

Mindfulness is an empowering tool that cultivates confidence and resilience. Meditation helps to improve focus by gently building our mental muscle of concentration, and deep breathing (often part of a meditation practice) can calm the nervous system.

Let little ones cultivate their own mindfulness practice with five brand-new meditations, narrated by their favorite Disney Princess characters. Each meditation explores the unique qualities of each character.

Breathe like the Ocean with Moana: Soothe worries and feel more peaceful with this breathing exercise from Moana

Feel Rooted and Strong with Rapunzel: An imaginative breathing exercise with Rapunzel from Tangled to ease nervousness and promote stability

Let Your Light Shine with Tiana: Discover a fun way to brighten up your inner spark with Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

Understanding Others with Belle: Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Learn Kindness with Cinderella: Cinderella explains how we can offer ourselves a little more kindness

Be immersed in the worlds of Disney Princess characters with six new soundscapes

Soundscapes are a great way to soothe the nervous system and find focus. That’s why we’re bringing the magical worlds of your favorite Disney Princess characters to life with six new soundscapes.

Raya’s River Boat Ride: Journey to the lands of Kumandra and take in the calming sounds of Raya’s river boat ride from Raya and the Last Dragon

Aurora’s Forest Cottage: Venture into the forest and experience the magic of Aurora’s cottage from Sleeping Beauty

An Evening in Jasmine’s Garden: Spend an evening in Jasmine’s palace walking the grounds of the royal garden from Aladdin

Ariel’s Underwater World: Dive into the depths of the sea to explore Ariel’s kingdom of Atlantica from The Little Mermaid

Merida’s Mystical Scottish Forest: Traverse Merida’s mystical forests to discover the will o' the wisps and the wonders of Scotland from Brave

Snow White

