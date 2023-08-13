Disney Music Emporium Releases Original Soundtrack to the Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown” on Vinyl

The Disney Music Emporium has released the original soundtrack to the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown on vinyl.
- Halloween is cool. So is this collectible vinyl celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown.
- The Halloweentown soundtrack is available for the first time ever on orange vinyl.
- You can pre-order yours here for $24.98. The vinyl is expected to ship on August 30th.
Track List:
Side 1:
1. Halloweentown Theme
2. Aggie's Bus Flies In
3. Bag of Treats
4. Halloweentown Book Pt. 1
5. Halloweentown Book Pt. 2
6. Goodbye Grandma
7. Bus Ride
8. Halloweentown
9. Benny's Cab
10. Cauldron
11. The Town Story
12. Marnie's First Flight
13. You're Grounded
14. Fighting Twins
15. Dark Theater
Side 2:
1. Ingredient Montage
2. Benny Attack
3. Girls Cast Spell
4. Calabar Reveal
5. Luke in Disguise
6. Shift in Power
7. Cromwell's Victory
8. Marnie and Luke
9. Farewell
About Halloweentown:
- “Marnie and her younger siblings travel with their estranged grandmother, who is a good witch, to Halloweentown – a place where creepy creatures lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie gets a supernatural surprise when she discovers that she, too, is a witch. Marnie will have to learn how to use her broomstick if she hopes to stop and evil force from taking over Halloweentown.”
- You can stream Halloweentown on Disney+ now.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now