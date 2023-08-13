Disney Music Emporium Releases Original Soundtrack to the Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown” on Vinyl

The Disney Music Emporium has released the original soundtrack to the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown on vinyl.

Halloween is cool. So is this collectible vinyl celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown .

soundtrack is available for the first time ever on orange vinyl. You can pre-order yours here

Track List:

Side 1:

1. Halloweentown Theme

2. Aggie's Bus Flies In

3. Bag of Treats

4. Halloweentown Book Pt. 1

5. Halloweentown Book Pt. 2

6. Goodbye Grandma

7. Bus Ride

8. Halloweentown

9. Benny's Cab

10. Cauldron

11. The Town Story

12. Marnie's First Flight

13. You're Grounded

14. Fighting Twins

15. Dark Theater

Side 2:

1. Ingredient Montage

2. Benny Attack

3. Girls Cast Spell

4. Calabar Reveal

5. Luke in Disguise

6. Shift in Power

7. Cromwell's Victory

8. Marnie and Luke

9. Farewell

About Halloweentown:

“Marnie and her younger siblings travel with their estranged grandmother, who is a good witch, to Halloweentown – a place where creepy creatures lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie gets a supernatural surprise when she discovers that she, too, is a witch. Marnie will have to learn how to use her broomstick if she hopes to stop and evil force from taking over Halloweentown.”

You can stream Halloweentown on Disney+