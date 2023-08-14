Cathi Killian Selected as Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Disneyland Resort

Cathi Killian has been selected as vice president of communications and public affairs for Disneyland Resort, effective today. In her new role, Killian will lead internal and external communications, public relations and external affairs.

Killian fills the role previously held by Lisa Haines, who has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate social responsibility for The Walt Disney Company, where she will lead Disney’s social impact work and communications strategies.

Announced internally on July 19, both transitions are effective today, August 14.

Killian will report to the global leader of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP), but will work closely with Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock as a member of his senior leadership team.

Most recently, Killian oversaw a team of professionals responsible for communications and public affairs for Disney Parks International, Walt Disney Imagineering, and the team supporting DPEP worldwide.

Prior to that, Killian has held executive positions in media events, internal communications, corporate citizenship and guest communications as well as a variety of roles in operations management.

A resident of Newport Beach, Killian received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCLA and her master’s degree in business administration from Chapman University.

