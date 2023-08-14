Goofy’s Kitchen Hosting Special Halloween Meals Starting September 21st

Goofy’s Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel is getting in on the festive Halloween fun later next month when they celebrate with a special Halloween Brunch and a Halloween Dinner available at the fan-favorite dining location.

What’s Happening:

Everyday from September 21st to October 31st, guests visiting the Disneyland Hotel can head to Goofy’s Kitchen to celebrate Halloween with Goofy and his friends.

The special character dining offering marks the holiday, and Goofy and his friends will appear at the eatery in their most creative Halloween costumes.

In addition to special Character moments, guests can enjoy special food items prepared just for the Halloween season—with enhanced menu offerings for brunch and dinner; themed décor and music; Disney PhotoPass digital downloads; and a Halloween-themed button.

Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Brunch

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Adult: $62

Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM Adult: $62 Child (ages 3 to 9): $34 Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Dinner

4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (with the last seating at 8:45 PM)

Adult: $75

Child (ages 3 to 9): $37

4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (with the last seating at 8:45 PM) Adult: $75 Child (ages 3 to 9): $37 Goofy’s Kitchen Breakfast is also available during this time, 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM Adult: $62 Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

is also available during this time, Guests at the Disneyland Hotel can head to this fan-favorite dining location where they will be able to pose for a photo in Goofy’s zany kitchen before they enter the eatery where boisterous fun is the perfect way to start (or end) their day. Then, get set for an unforgettable time with Goofy and friends as you create an oh-so-perfect meal from the wide selection of delicious, all-you-care-to-enjoy dishes. Many favorite Disney friends have been known to pay a visit, and guests should always be ready to join in the fun and wave at favorite Characters as they pass by their table.