“Hocus Pocus” at Hot Topic – Clothing, Collectibles and Seasonal Decor

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Hocus Pocus (are you even surprised)!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Hocus Pocus-themed products that range from apparel and home decor to must-have essentials.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Hocus Pocus offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a Sanderson Sisters airblown for your yard, a Winifred plush door greeter, and a cozy “Broom Squad” throw blanket that’s perfect for movie night.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sisters 3.5-foot Airblown Inflatable

Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Plush Door Greeter

Disney Hocus Pocus Broom Squad Throw Blanket

If it’s your closet that needs a Hocus Pocus upgrade, turn your attention to Sarah and Mary with tees inspired by the sisters and their signature looks. Or go the comfy route with a “Reclaim the Flame” hoodie from Hocus Pocus 2 and a Binx the cat slouchy sweatshirt.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sarah Sanderson Hair Girls T-Shirt – PURPLE

Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Mary Sanderson Lace-Up Girls Top

Disney Hocus Pocus Reclaim The Flame Hoodie – GREY

Disney Hocus Pocus Black Cat Binx Girls Slouchy Sweatshirt – PINK

Add a pop of spellbinding spookiness to your daily look with Loungefly essentials like the Sanderson house zip wallet and brew up some interesting magic with a glow in the dark cauldron crossbody bag.

Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters House Zipper Wallet

Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Glow-In-The-Dark Cauldron Crossbody Bag

Entertain fellow Hocus Pocus fans at your home with can shaped glasses like this one that reads “Amuck, Amuck, Amuck!” Then take your snacking game up a notch or two with the Disney Hocus Pocus Official Cookbook and serve roasted pumpkin tacos, soft pretzels, Binx treats and so much more.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sarah Amuck Amuck Amuck Can Cup – CLEAR

Disney Hocus Pocus The Official Cookbook

Bring a magic potion element to every corner of your home, or at least those spaces you decorate for Halloween! These Special Potion jars are a perfectly sinister addition to the mantle, hall table or even your bedroom, while a Funko Mary Sanderson plush is both adorable and spooky, a perfect bend for the season.

Hocus Pocus Special Potion Ceramic Jar Set

Funko Hocus Pocus Mary Sanderson Plush

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!