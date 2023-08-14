“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” To Arrive on Major Digital Platforms Later This Month

The fifth and final entry in the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to arrive on major digital platforms later this month.

What’s Happening:

From Academy Award–nominated writer-director James Mangold ( Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema’s greatest heroes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema’s greatest heroes. sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ), Antonio Banderas ( Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ), John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark) , Shaunette Renée Wilson ( Black Panther ), Thomas Kretschmann ( Das Boot ), Toby Jones ( Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy ), Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ), Olivier Richters ( Black Widow ), Mads Mikkelsen ( Doctor Strange ) and newcomer Ethann Isidore. Directed by James Mangold ( Logan, Walk the Line ) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

), Antonio Banderas ( ), John Rhys-Davies ( , Shaunette Renée Wilson ( ), Thomas Kretschmann ( ), Toby Jones ( ), Boyd Holbrook ( ), Olivier Richters ), Mads Mikkelsen ( ) and newcomer Ethann Isidore. Directed by James Mangold ( ) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

in 1981, has once again composed the score. The film will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on August 29, with never-before-seen bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure showcasing new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design, and visual effects.

Bonus Features Include:

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Chapter 1 – Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny! Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character. Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial! Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb! Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Bonus features vary by product and retailer