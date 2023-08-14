Knott’s Berry Farm To Sell Additional Tickets To One-Night-Only “Nightmares Revealed” Event Tomorrow Morning

Mark your calendar in blood… 💉 On August 24 at 7 PM, Knott’s Scary Farm will unearth the secrets of our 50th anniversary. This is a not to be missed one fright only event for our Knott’s Scary Farm fans! Tickets will be available for $20 beginning this Monday, July 31 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Ab2J2h2lTN