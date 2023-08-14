Knott’s Berry Farm To Sell Additional Tickets To One-Night-Only “Nightmares Revealed” Event Tomorrow Morning

If you didn’t get your hands, claws, talons, or what have you on tickets for the one-night only Nightmares Revealed event, revealing what Knott’s Scary Farm 50 has in store for guests this year, Knott’s is giving eager fans a second chance to gain admission tomorrow morning.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Knott’s Berry Farm took to social media to share that more tickets will (very) soon be available for their special one-night only event, announcing all the details of this year’s milestone anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.
- They Tweeted/X-ed: “Due to popular demand, we're releasing more tickets for our Knott's Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed event! Join us on August 24, at 7pm as we unearth all the ghouls in store for this year. Hosted by Vamp and Jeff Tucker, this spine-tingling night is one for the books.”
- Last month at Midsummer Scream, it was teased that more details for the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm this year would be revealed at this special one-night only event.
- As such, fans poured out when these tickets became available at the end of July, quickly selling out.
- Now with the news revealed today, more tickets will be available on August 15th at 10:00 AM.
- The original teaser for the special event, seen in the embedded tweet/x below, also mentioned that originally, the tickets for the event cost $20.00. Today’s tweet/x from Knott’s Berry Farm did not specify a price for the tickets going on sale tomorrow, and will likely be the same cost.
- This year marks 50 years of never-ending nightmares at Knott's Scary Farm. The spine-tingling tradition is Southern California's longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. This year's lineup is a culmination of five decades of terror that no one will want to miss select nights from September 21st through October 31st. For those counting, that's 29 fearful nights of horror.
- This anniversary's lineup includes 10 frightening mazes, 5 sinister scare zones and 4 hair-raising shows. Guests can expect to uncover unforgettable experiences that will usher in characters from Haunt history.
- Those looking to unleash their inner monster at this year's event can purchase event tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm now, and limited tickets for the special one-night announcement event again (while available) starting tomorrow, August 15th, at 10 AM.