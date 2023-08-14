Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Set to Return to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

The Halloween season is here and the Disneyland Resort will soon have some festive fun for guests to enjoy. Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit has returned to the Downtown Disney District.

Pick up your map and stickers for $9.99 plus tax at select merchandise locations. At the Downtown Disney District, have fun searching for hidden decorative pumpkins based on Disney characters and placing the corresponding stickers on your map. Whether you choose to search for pumpkins or not, return your map to a redemption location for a keepsake.

How to Join the Pursuit

Where to Purchase Your Map

Where to Pick Up Your Keepsake

For a look at what Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit has to offer, check out Mike’s experience from a couple of years ago.