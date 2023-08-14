Searchlight Pictures’ “Chevalier” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl

Hollywood Records is has announced the 12″ 2-LP vinyl album release of Chevalier (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with an original score by Kris Bowers, including two new tracks, "VIOLIN CONCERTO IN C MAJOR, OP. 5, NO. 1: I. ALLEGRO" and "VIOLIN CONCERTO IN A MAJOR, OP. 5, NO. 2: II. LARGO" available exclusively on the vinyl.
- Included on the album are on-camera performance tracks produced and arranged by Michael Abels, and songs composed by Joseph Bologne, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Alessandro Scarlatti.
- Inspired by the incredible story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.
- With Bologne’s incredible talent and charisma, some liken him to an 18 century rock star, with Michael Abels calling him “the Prince of his day.”
- You can order your copy of the Chevalier Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on vinyl here.
- The Soundtrack is also available on all digital platforms.
LP 1
Side 1:
1. Main Title – Arrival at Polytechnic
2. Fencing Duel
3. Awarded Chevalier
4. A Letter Came for You – Nanon
5. It's Called Ernestine
6. The Only Home I Knew
7. The Kiss
8. We'll Find a Desert Island
9. Now I'm Only a Negro
10. My Child
11. Composing the Finale
Side 2:
1. Not a Queen of France
2. Flowers Through Church
3. Choices Come from Within
4. Egalité
5. The Queen Is Here – You Will Be Erased
6. Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I: Allegro (Quartet Version)
7. String Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 1, No. 2: Rondeau
LP 2
Side 1:
1. Sinfonie Liberté Part 1 & 2
2. Soul of an Artist
3. Violin Duel
4. Scena from "Ernestine"
5. O cessate di piagarmi from "Il Pompeo"
6. Dansons Pour La Vie
7. Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2: II. Largo
Side 2:
1. Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I. Allegro
2. Violin Concerto in C Major, Op. 5, No.1: I. Allegro
3. Sonata for Harp with Flute Obligato: II. Tempo Minuetto
What they’re saying:
- Composer Kris Bowers: “The story isn’t being told because it’s a black person that existed in this time period. This is one of the greatest composers who was overlooked because he was black.”