Searchlight Pictures’ “Chevalier” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl

Hollywood Records is has announced the 12″ 2-LP vinyl album release of Chevalier (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with an original score by Kris Bowers, including two new tracks, "VIOLIN CONCERTO IN C MAJOR, OP. 5, NO. 1: I. ALLEGRO" and "VIOLIN CONCERTO IN A MAJOR, OP. 5, NO. 2: II. LARGO" available exclusively on the vinyl.

Included on the album are on-camera performance tracks produced and arranged by Michael Abels, and songs composed by Joseph Bologne, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Alessandro Scarlatti.

Inspired by the incredible story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

LP 1

Side 1:

1. Main Title – Arrival at Polytechnic

2. Fencing Duel

3. Awarded Chevalier

4. A Letter Came for You – Nanon

5. It's Called Ernestine

6. The Only Home I Knew

7. The Kiss

8. We'll Find a Desert Island

9. Now I'm Only a Negro

10. My Child

11. Composing the Finale

Side 2:

1. Not a Queen of France

2. Flowers Through Church

3. Choices Come from Within

4. Egalité

5. The Queen Is Here – You Will Be Erased

6. Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I: Allegro (Quartet Version)

7. String Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 1, No. 2: Rondeau

LP 2

Side 1:

1. Sinfonie Liberté Part 1 & 2

2. Soul of an Artist

3. Violin Duel

4. Scena from "Ernestine"

5. O cessate di piagarmi from "Il Pompeo"

6. Dansons Pour La Vie

7. Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2: II. Largo

Side 2:

1. Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I. Allegro

2. Violin Concerto in C Major, Op. 5, No.1: I. Allegro

3. Sonata for Harp with Flute Obligato: II. Tempo Minuetto

