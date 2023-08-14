See “Aladdin the Musical” on Broadway with Special BOGO Offer

You aint never had a deal like this. Starting tomorrow, you can buy one ticket and get a second ticket free to see Disney on Broadway’s Aladdin.
- Tickets for NYC Broadway Week go on sale tomorrow, August 15th, 2023.
- For a limited time only, when you buy a ticket to select performances of Aladdin, you can get another ticket for free.
- This offer is for select performances September 4th, 2023, through September 17th, 2023.
- To ensure you don’t miss this deal, you can sign up for SMS alerts from Aladdin when tickets go on sale.
About Aladdin the Musical:
- The stage production, which expands the 90-minute animated film into a two-act format, has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
- Aladdin opened at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre March 20th, 2014, following previews that began February 26th. The musical was nominated for five 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart won the Tony for his performance as the Genie.
- Aladdin is designed by Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.
- Following the Broadway shutdown, Aladdin reopened at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28th, 2021.