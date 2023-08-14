See “Aladdin the Musical” on Broadway with Special BOGO Offer

You aint never had a deal like this. Starting tomorrow, you can buy one ticket and get a second ticket free to see Disney on Broadway’s Aladdin.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week go on sale tomorrow, August 15th, 2023.

For a limited time only, when you buy a ticket to select performances of Aladdin , you can get another ticket for free.

This offer is for select performances September 4th, 2023, through September 17th, 2023.

To ensure you don’t miss this deal, you can sign up for SMS alerts Aladdin when tickets go on sale.

About Aladdin the Musical: