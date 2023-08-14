New Featurette Celebrates Relationship Between Master and Apprentice Ahead of Debut of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

A new featurette celebrates one of the major themes of the Star Wars universe, taking a closer look at the relationship between Master and Apprentice ahead of the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka later this month.

The official Star Wars YouTube channel has released a special new featurette just ahead of the debut of the highly anticipated new Disney+ Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The special new video focuses on one of the main themes of the Star Wars universe – the relationship between Master and Apprentice.

What does this have to do with Ahsoka? Well, fans will be quick to remind you that this is concept is very important as Ahsoka Tano is the apprentice of one Anakin Skywalker, as seen in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) before appearing in the subsequent animated television series and the sequel series Star Wars Rebels.

The featurette released focuses on the new live-action Disney+ series, which is set after the fall of the Empire. Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series will also star: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively on Disney+.